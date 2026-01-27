Kaiser Permanente nurses kick off massive strike in California and Hawaii

Los Angeles, California - More than 30,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and health care professionals in California and Hawaii launched an unfair labor practices strike on Monday.

Nurses and health care professionals demonstrate during a strike against Kaiser Permanente outside one of their medical facilities in Los Angeles, California, on January 26, 2026. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Around 31,000 Kaiser employees walked out at two dozen Kaiser Permanente hospitals and hundreds of clinics across the two states on Monday.

The nurses are calling on the company to put patients over profits by providing fair wages and safe staffing levels in health care facilities.

The United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals – part of the Alliance of Health Care Unions – had been bargaining with Kaiser since May.

In December, company management left the bargaining table, prompting UNAC/UHCP to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

"We're not going on strike to make noise. We’re striking because Kaiser has committed serious unfair labor practices and because Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients, workload standards that stop moral injury, and the respect and dignity that Kaiser caregivers have been denied for far too long," UNAC/UHCP President Charmaine Morales said in a statement.

"Striking is the lawful power of working people, and we are prepared to use it on behalf of our profession and patients."