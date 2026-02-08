Joke of the Day for February 8, 2026: A yummy funny for Superbowl!
Your Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Superbowl Sunday! Here's a yummy funny to help you hike the hilarity!
Joke of the Day
Why did the chocolate chip cookie drop all its chips in the Superbowl?
Because that’s the way the cookie fumbles.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jekaterina Elksnitis