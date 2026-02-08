Joke of the Day for February 8, 2026: A yummy funny for Superbowl!

Today's free joke of the day| LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Your Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate Superbowl Sunday! Here's a yummy funny to help you hike the hilarity!

Joke of the Day

Why did the chocolate chip cookie drop all its chips in the Superbowl?

Because that’s the way the cookie fumbles.

Joke of the Day for February 8, 2026: A yummy funny for Superbowl!
Joke of the Day for February 8, 2026: A yummy funny for Superbowl!  © Unsplash/Jekaterina Elksnitis

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for February 7, 2026: A cat funny to wrap up Caturday Joke of the Night for February 7, 2026: A cat funny to wrap up Caturday
Joke of the Day for February 7, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday Joke of the Day for February 7, 2026: A kitty silly for Caturday
Joke of the Night for February 6, 2026: A funny to kick off the Olympics Joke of the Night for February 6, 2026: A funny to kick off the Olympics
Joke of the Day for February 6, 2026: A fiery Friday funny Joke of the Day for February 6, 2026: A fiery Friday funny
Joke of the Night for February 5, 2026: A GOAT joke Joke of the Night for February 5, 2026: A GOAT joke
Joke of the Day for February 5, 2026: A snowy silly Joke of the Day for February 5, 2026: A snowy silly
Joke of the Night for February 4, 2026: A cheeky funny Joke of the Night for February 4, 2026: A cheeky funny
Joke of the Day for February 4, 2026: An out-of-this-world funny Joke of the Day for February 4, 2026: An out-of-this-world funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Jekaterina Elksnitis

More on Joke of the Day: