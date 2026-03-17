Canada's most tattooed dad slams trolls in brutal social media takedown

Lethbridge, Canada - In an angry social media takedown, Canada's most tattooed dad, Remy Schofield, slammed a hater on Instagram who accused him of seeking attention .

Canadian tattoo addict Remy Schofield has slammed a hater on social media who accused him of attention seeking. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has been incredibly vocal in his advocacy for extreme body modifications and tattooing, showing off his radical transformation to more than 183,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy.

Having coated the vast majority of his body in ink – multiple times over – Remy has fought to prove that you can ink beautiful designs over blackout, and he has even opened up about the health impacts that come with extreme body mods.

Not everything has been positive, however, because as much as Remy tries to educate his audience about the reality of extreme tattoos and spread joy, there are always a few trolls ready to jump out in his comments section.

Responding to a commenter who wrote, "Bro needs a lot of attention," Remy, on Monday, hit back against people who claim that extreme ink is a call for attention.

"Oh man, no one needs more attention than a s**t talking TikTok troll," Remy began the video angrily. "Boy oh boy, Dylan, here you go, little buddy; here's all the attention that you're begging me for."

At this point, Remy held both of his middle fingers up to the camera, effectively flipping off the person who had sent him the message.

"I really, really hope this makes you feel better about yourself," he continued.