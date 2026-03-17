Canadian PM Carney warns against Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon

London, UK - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined a number of US allies warning against an Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon and urging "immediate de-escalation" in the war with Iran .

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has warned against a potential Israeli ground invasion of Lebanon. © AFP/Brook Mitchell/Pool

"We are gravely concerned by the escalating violence in Lebanon and call for meaningful engagement by Israeli and Lebanese representatives to negotiate a sustainable political solution," Canada's government said in a joint statement with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

"We strongly support initiatives to facilitate talks and urge immediate de-escalation," the statement read. "We condemn attacks directed at civilians, civilian infrastructure, health workers, and infrastructure."

"A significant Israeli ground offensive would have devastating humanitarian consequences and could lead to a protracted conflict. It must be averted. The humanitarian situation in Lebanon, including ongoing mass displacement, is already deeply alarming."

Canada's statement comes as Israel continues to kill people in Lebanon – displacing, under threats of horrendous violence, more than one million people in a country of a little less than six million.

Israel has vowed to enact Gaza-style devastation on Lebanon, killing countless scores of civilians in the process, in response to limited attacks from militant group Hezbollah.

The violence was triggered by Israel's decision, alongside the Trump administration, to launch an all-out war against Iran.

Last week, Carney joined European leaders in criticizing the US' decision to ease sanctions on Russia in response to an oil crisis that was itself triggered by Trump's decision to go to war.