Woman "forced" to get abuser's name tattooed 250 times undergoes life-changing transformation
Amsterdam, The Netherlands - A Dutch woman who was "forced" to get her abusive partner's name tattooed around 250 times has undergone a radical and life-changing transformation.
The woman, who has only been identified as Joke, was allegedly forced to cover her entire body in tattoos featuring her former boyfriend's name and initials.
He had bought a makeshift and cheap tattoo gun off AliExpress and did many of the tattoos himself, covering almost 90% of her body.
Most of the tattoos were different versions of his name, as well as labels identifying Joke as his "property."
According to Andy Han of Spijt van Tattoo, an organization dedicated to helping people with tattoo regret, Joke wasn't able to resist him and instead "tried to numb herself with alcohol and pills."
Joke's boyfriend often tattooed her "in places he thought had been touched by other men, such as her breasts and buttocks," Han explained. "It was a sign of control and possession."
Since taking on Joke's case, Spijt van Tattoo has raised more than $35,000 through a GoFundMe to help pay for the tattoos' removal.
The process has been highly successful, with time-stamped photos showing her completely covered in 2024 and mostly tattoo-free in 2026.
Tens of thousands of dollars raised to sponsor tattoo removal
While Joke's abuse has been reported to Dutch authorities, no arrests have been made, and her ex-boyfriend insists that everything was consensual.
"Any reasonable person knows someone wouldn't voluntarily get tattoos near the eye, on the nose, or on the ear," Han said.
Joke has announced that once the process is complete, any leftover funds from the fundraiser will be donated to help victims of domestic violence.
"Someone who has been deeply hurt can rise again," Joke was cited as saying by the New York Post. "If I can do it, so can someone else."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/GoFundMe/Uit je Hart uit je Huid