Ink addicted dad shares touching tale behind his extraordinary head tattoo

Lethbridge, Canada - Canadian dad and tattoo artist Remy Schofield took to social media to share the touching but tragic tale behind the remarkable artwork that adorns the back of his head.

Remy has covered his entire body in radical ink, but perhaps his most touching tattoo is on the back of his head. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy has gathered more than 183,000 followers on Instagram thanks to the remarkable transformation he has undertaken over the last few decades.

It's not just his vibe and his tattoo advice that attracts the fans, however, but also his touching anecdotes and advocacy of the lifestyle.

Recently, Remy posted a series of images showing off the extraordinary transformation his head tattoo has undergone over the last 10 years, and opened up about a sad origin story for his journey.

The post shows how the ink evolved from a simple rose with the word "strength" written beneath it, to a gorgeous and vibrant masterpiece that pops out in bright red.

"It's been 10 years now since I said goodbye to the mother of my son," Remy wrote alongside the images, explaining that she had passed away from stomach cancer at the age of only 26.

"A few days after she passed, I had this rose tattoo done in her honor, and though it changes as I do, it's one I'll take to the grave for the both of us."