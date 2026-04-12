Ink enthusiast transforms body through the use of radical body modifications

A Brazilian ink addict who goes by Nahlu has completely transformed their appearance via the use of extreme body modifications, radical tattoos , and piercings.

Nahlu has completely transformed their body with a series of radical body mods and tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@nahlu__

With a whopping 1.6 million followers on TikTok, Nahlu's obsession with radical modifications and tattoos has certainly made an impression on social media.

Throughout their many posts, Nahlu shares their journey to a radical look that features stylish jewelry, piercings, tattoos, and some pretty radical body mods.

Nahlu's entire body, including their face and the top of their head, is covered in detailed and complicated black tattoos. Parts of their arms are blacked out, while other areas are coating in intricate patterns.

Their top row of teeth may have been adorned with silver, but it's Nahlu's tongue that's truly remarkable – it's now pitch black!

The ink enthusiast has also tattooed their eyeballs, a dangerous procedure that can very easily blind you.

"There are so many ways to BE and express yourself as a person, regardless of your gender identity," Nahlu captioned one Instagram post.

"I do the things that make me feel more comfortable with myself and with my body and the way I express myself."

