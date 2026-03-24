Woman who tattooed inside of her mouth can eat fries through hole in her lip

London, UK - A woman who goes as Venus Doom has covered her entire body in radical inkings and body modifications, including tattoos in her mouth and a hole in her lip that she can even feed fries through.

Venus has tattooed the inside of her mouth and even poked a hole in her lip big enough to feed a french fry through. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@fullmetalvenus

Boasting nearly 13,000 followers on TikTok, where she's called @fullmetalvenus, Venus Doom describes herself as an "angel to some, clown to others."

This is largely due to her hilarious personality, combined with her incredibly unique and creative look, defined by a series of radical body modifications and tattoos.

That's where the majority of her content comes from, focusing in part on the plethora of ink that coats her skin, sliding down her arms and legs.

It's not her tattoos, however, that have made Venus such a sensation online. Instead, it's a number of strange and highly unusual modifications that constantly get her community talking.

Her face is covered in several piercings, from horns that emerge from her nostrils to studs in her cheeks and up the ridge of her nose.

Most noticeable, however, is her labret piercing, which is more than just a simple stud going from the outside of her lip to the inside of her mouth.

Instead, it's a major flesh tunnel that hosts a pretty sizable plug. In one particularly shocking video, Venus even shows off just how large the hole is by feeding herself a french fry through it.