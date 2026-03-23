Tiny puppy found abandoned in the sweltering heat – but is it already too late for her?
Irvine, California - A small, abandoned puppy dog sat on the side of a road for seven days. She was in rough shape, but too scared to accept help.
The poor thing remained in the same place: in the driveway of a house, in the blazing sun at nearly 100 degrees.
"Her little tongue was hanging out from the heat and thirst," said animal rescuer Suzette Hall in a post on Instagram.
Luckily, a friend of the woman noticed the puppy and immediately knew who to call.
She pulled out her cell phone, and soon Suzette Hall rushed out to the location.
"Our hearts were breaking. It was so incredibly hot," Hall wrote.
"And with her little black coat, you know she had to be even hotter than we were."
The rescuer immediately knew what had to be done.
Can the dog be tempted into the trap?
The rescuers set up a small cage to lure the dog into, but the animal was simply too scared.
It kept running away, so Hall finally bought a few hot dogs, scattered them in the trap, and then hid.
And that's exactly what worked in the end!
When the furry friend felt that it was finally alone, it cautiously entered the cage and began to eat.
It was a sight that touched more than just the two rescuers.
"The neighbor next door came out and was so happy. He said, 'I’m so glad she’s safe. She’s been here for a whole week and nobody could help her. Thank you for coming,'" Hall recounted.
"She’s just a tiny little girl who waited at that house on the corner at the end of the street. But tonight… she’s finally safe."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29