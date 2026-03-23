Tiny puppy found abandoned in the sweltering heat – but is it already too late for her?

Irvine, California - A small, abandoned puppy dog sat on the side of a road for seven days . She was in rough shape, but too scared to accept help.

A small, abandoned puppy dog sat on the side of a road for days, completely terrified and overheated. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

The poor thing remained in the same place: in the driveway of a house, in the blazing sun at nearly 100 degrees.

"Her little tongue was hanging out from the heat and thirst," said animal rescuer Suzette Hall in a post on Instagram.

Luckily, a friend of the woman noticed the puppy and immediately knew who to call.

She pulled out her cell phone, and soon Suzette Hall rushed out to the location.

"Our hearts were breaking. It was so incredibly hot," Hall wrote.

"And with her little black coat, you know she had to be even hotter than we were."

The rescuer immediately knew what had to be done.