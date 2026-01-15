Russia issues message to Zelensky while warning the clock is ticking on Ukraine peace

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin said Thursday warned Ukraine that it was running out of options to strike a deal to end almost four years of war with Russia .

Moscow has not backed down from its intention to seize the rest of east Ukraine as the fourth anniversary of its offensive – Europe's worst war since World War II – looms.

"The situation is deteriorating day by day for the Kyiv regime," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including AFP, adding that Ukraine's "corridor for decision-making" was "narrowing".

Russia has rejected Western proposals to end the war and said it is intent on taking the rest of Ukrainian land it has proclaimed as Russian by force if diplomacy fails.

"The time has come for (Ukrainian leader Volodymyr) Zelensky to take responsibility and make the appropriate decision," Peskov said, apparently urging Kyiv to agree to Moscow's terms.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded Kyiv withdraw from swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine as a precondition to a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with both sides, with no breakthrough to end the war reached after months of talks.

Ukrainian, US, and European negotiators have agreed a framework 20-point plan to end the war, but the Kremlin has rejected any compromise.

Peskov said that dialogue was continuing with the US.

The Europeans had many talks with the Americans, he said, and that "it is important that the Russian side also present its opinions on these discussions."