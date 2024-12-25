Russia pummels Ukraine with massive and "inhumane" attack on Christmas Day

Kyiv, Ukraine - Russian missiles killed at least one person and damaged energy infrastructure across Ukraine amid a massive attack on Christmas Day.

Kharkiv (pictured), Kherson, and other Ukrainian cities were targeted by a massive Russian attack on Christmas morning. © REUTERS

Air raid sirens rang out over Ukraine on Wednesday morning, while the air force reported Russian Kalibr cruise missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said over 100 drones and 70 missiles – "including ballistic ones" – had been launched, saying "Putin deliberately chose Christmas for an attack."

"What could be more inhumane?" he asked on X.

Blackouts were reported all over the country as Ukraine faces its toughest winter of the almost three-year war, with Moscow stepping up its aerial bombardment and its troops advancing on the frontlines in the east.

On Wednesday morning, the governor of Kherson region reported that one person had been killed and three others injured over the last 24 hours.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, where winter temperatures have hovered around the freezing point, the governor said Russia was taking aim at the power grid.

"The enemy is trying to destroy the region's power system," Lysak wrote on Telegram. "Stay in a safe place until the air alert is lifted. Take care of yourself!"

A search and rescue operation after strikes on Christmas Eve found a 43-year-old man had been killed and 17 others wounded, Dnipropetrovsk Governor Sergiy Lysak said.

A "massive missile attack" also pummeled Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv early Wednesday, according to Mayor Igor Terekhov.

"Kharkiv is under a massive missile attack. A series of explosions were heard in the city and there are still ballistic missiles heading towards the city," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.