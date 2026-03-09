Zelensky reveals Trump administration asked Ukraine for help in war on Iran

Kyiv, Ukraine - The US asked Ukraine for help to fend off Iranian drone attacks in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, adding that he had ordered expert support to be given.

During Russia's four-year invasion, Kyiv has developed a range of cheap and effective drone interceptors – aerial craft designed to hit incoming attack drones mid-air – that it says are world-leading.

Zelensky on Tuesday offered US allies in the Middle East a swap of some of their air defense missiles in exchange for those interceptors, which he said would better protect them from Iranian drone attacks.

"We received a request from the United States for specific support in protection against 'shaheds' in the Middle East region," Zelensky confirmed on X on Thursday, referring to the Iranian-designed drones also used by Russia.

Ukraine has been facing a near-daily pummeling with such drones, launched from Russia and targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including its energy sites.

"I gave instructions to provide the necessary means and ensure the presence of Ukrainian specialists who can guarantee the required security," he added.

Despite Washington's plea, US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Zelensky of stalling his peacemaking efforts in Ukraine, returning to the language he used during their tense White House meeting a year ago.