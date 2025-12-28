Russia urges Ukraine to pull troops from Donbas after Putin-Trump call

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Sunday urged Kyiv to withdraw its troops from the eastern Donbas region to put an end to the conflict in Ukraine .

Russian President Vladimir Putin (r.) spoke with his US counterpart on Sunday. © Mikhail Metzel / POOL / AFP

Ukraine should now take the "brave decision" to pull out of the Donbas "without delay", the Kremlin's diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Ukraine's departure from the fifth of the eastern Donetsk region in the Donbas still under its control is a key Russian demand for any agreement.

Ushakov, speaking after a call between President Vladimir Putin and US counterpart Donald Trump, said the two leaders had agreed that any temporary ceasefire in Ukraine would simply prolong the conflict.

"Russia and the United States share the same position, which is that the Ukrainian and European proposal for a temporary ceasefire (...) would only prolong the conflict and lead to a resumption of hostilities," he said.

Russia rejects any temporary halt to the fighting, arguing such a period would allow Ukraine to rearm.

Instead, it wants a final settlement addressing what it says are the root causes of the conflict.

Speaking ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida, Ushakov described the conversation between Putin and Trump as "friendly".

The two leaders will speak again after the Florida talks, he added.