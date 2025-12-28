Trump claims Ukraine talks are in final stages as Zelensky visits Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump said Sunday he believed the leaders of Ukraine and Russia were serious about peace as he spoke with them both in what he called the final stages of his efforts to end the war.

President Donald Trump (r.) welcomed Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to his Florida estate on Sunday. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump, who had promised to finish the war on day one of his presidency, said he had no deadline but is embarking on a year-end diplomatic sprint as he welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to his Florida estate.

Much like when Zelensky last met Trump in October, Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke shortly beforehand by telephone with the US leader, who immediately voiced new hope at working with Moscow, which has been seeking to avoid stronger pressure from Ukraine's allies in Washington and Europe.

Trump's renewed upbeat tone comes despite wide skepticism in Europe about Putin's intentions after Russia carried out another massive bombardment of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv just as Zelensky was heading to Florida.

Asked if Putin was committed to peace despite the attacks, Trump said: "He's very serious."

"I can say that I believe Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also, and I don't say that negatively. I think you probably have to," Trump said outside his estate.

Before the talks began, Trump posted on social media that his conversation with Putin was "very productive."

Speaking next to Zelensky, who stood a step below him at the entrance in front of waiting cameras, Trump said that an emerging agreement would also be good for Ukraine.

"There will be a security agreement. It'll be a strong agreement," Trump said.

"And the European nations are very much involved in that. They'll be very much involved in protection, et cetera," he said.

Trump's advisors have previously floated the idea of offering NATO-like security guarantees to Ukraine, meaning in theory that the alliance's members would respond militarily if Russia attacks again.