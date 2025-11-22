Ukraine and US to launch talks in Switzerland after Washington sends plan to end war

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine and the US are launching talks in Switzerland on ways to end the war, a Ukrainian negotiator said on Saturday, after Washington sent Kyiv a plan which accepts some of Moscow's demands.

Ukrainian Secretary of the Security Council Rustem Umerov announced the upcoming talks with the US in Switzerland on social media. © YASIN AKGUL / AFP

US President Donald Trump gave Kyiv less than a week to approve the 28-point plan to end the nearly four-year war, which would see Ukraine ceding territory, cutting its army, and pledging never to join NATO.

"In the coming days in Switzerland we are launching consultations between senior officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement," Rustem Umerov, who is on Ukraine's negotiating team, wrote on social media.

"This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at aligning our vision for the next steps," added Umerov, a former defense minister, who is now the Secretary of the Security Council.

He previously led a few rounds of negotiations with Russia in Turkey, which yielded no breakthrough.

This time, Zelensky appointed his top aide, Andriy Yermak, to lead the team, according to a presidential decree.

The decree said the talks will also include "representatives of the Russian Federation."