US asks Ukraine to make major concessions in new peace proposal

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine has received a new peace proposal from the US, which requires Kyiv to cede land controlled by Russia and more than halve its army's size, a senior official briefed on the proposal told AFP on Wednesday.

The plan appears to repeat Russia's maximalist terms – demands consistently rejected by Ukraine as tantamount to capitulation.

The draft provides for "recognition of Crimea and other regions that the Russians have taken" and "reduction of the army to 400,000 personnel", the source, who does not wish to be identified, told AFP.

The plan would also see Ukraine giving up all long-range weapons.

"An important nuance is that we don't understand whether this is really Trump's story" or "his entourage's", the official added.

It was "unclear" what Russia was supposed to do in return, according to the source.

US media outlet Axios earlier reported Moscow and Washington had been working on a secret plan to end the almost four-year war. The Kremlin had declined to comment on the report, later saying there was nothing new in the peace settlement progress.

AFP has reached out to the White House for comment.

Russia now occupies around a fifth of Ukrainian territory – much of it ravaged by fighting.

Moscow has repeatedly demanded that it retain territory in southern and eastern Ukraine that it occupies, and for Kyiv to cede even more land.