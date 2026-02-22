Gothic ink addict tattoos eyeballs and dyes teeth dark black

Milamimicry has covered most of her body in radical tattoos and wild body modifications. Most vital towards her gothic transformation, though, are her inked eyeballs and dyed teeth.

This ink addict has covered her body in modifications, including tattooed eyeballs and teeth that are dyed black. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@milamimicry

Milamimicry has taken to social media to show off her truly extraordinary body modifications.

Her gothic-themed transformation has been so extraordinary, in fact, that she's followed by more than 26,000 people on TikTok, where she goes by @milamimicry.

Over hundreds of different images and videos, Milamimicry has showed off an extraordinary set of tattoos, which cover her face, arms, and neck in black-and-white sketches.

These images make up dark and uncomfortable designs, framing her face and giving her a unique gothic vibe.

She's also a fan of piercings, with multiple taking up prominent positions on her face.

Most shocking, however, is her decision to tattoo her eyeballs black, coating the entire sclera in ink with only her iris and pupil remaining untouched.

In many images and clips, she can also be seen with teeth that have been dyed black. It is unclear whether the color is permanent, but it's certainly striking.

In a recent video, Milamimicry showed off the true extent of her remarkable transformation by giving us a glimpse of how she looked in 2022 as opposed to 2026.