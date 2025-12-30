Zelensky announces major summit with allies as peace efforts ramp up

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he would hold a meeting with leaders of Kyiv's allies next week in France, as diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia intensified.

Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a meeting with leaders of Ukraine's allies in France as diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia ramp up. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Zelensky said on social media that the summit will be preceded by a meeting of security advisers from countries allied to Kyiv on January 3.

"Shortly after that, discussions will take place at the leaders' level – the meetings are necessary. We are planning it for January 6 in France," Zelensky said.

The January meetings will take place as the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion looms and as fighting has carried on throughout recent weeks of diplomatic flurry.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his announcement, Zelensky elaborated that the national security advisers will "go through all the documents, all the groundwork" before leaders discuss them at the France summit.

The advisers will then meet again on January 7 – to "refine things" – he said.

Zelensky said Kyiv was hoping for a meeting with both European leaders and US President Donald Trump after that.