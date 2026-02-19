Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2026: Grandma nearly tumbles off ledge at Topgolf in chaotic first visit
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a grandmother visits Topgolf for the first time and gives the crowd a scare.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the grandma winds up for her swing and makes contact with the ball, sending it just a few feet forward before she stumbles backward and nearly topples off the ledge into the net below.
Luckily, her family was there to catch her before she took a tumble.
"put her in congress immediately," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2026: Woman gets cops called on her for "curb walking" to induce labor
Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2026: Trash collector's dog is gifted her own neon vest in adorable clip
Viral Video of the Day for February 16, 2026: Guy tries to pole vault across river and instantly wipes out!
Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2026: Phantom of the Opera crashes wedding reception in epic surprise!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@summerbeaven1