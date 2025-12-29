Trump insists Ukraine peace deal is "closer than ever" after high-profile talks with Zelensky

Palm Beach, Florida - President Donald Trump said Sunday that a deal was closer than ever to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine but reported no apparent breakthrough on the flashpoint issue of territory after a new round of talks.

US President Donald Trump (r.) welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, at Mar-a-Lago for talks on a plan to end Russia's invasion. © REUTERS

Trump, who had promised a peace deal on day one of his nearly year-old presidency, said it would become clear within weeks whether it was possible to solve the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.

In a pre-New Year's diplomatic sprint, the 79-year-old welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who described a peace plan as 95% complete despite Russia unleashing major new attacks a day before on Kyiv's residential areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke shortly beforehand by phone with Trump, who immediately insisted that Moscow was "serious" about peace despite the assault.

"I really believe we're, Mr. President, probably closer than – far closer than – ever before with both parties," Trump said with Zelensky at his side in the tea room of his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"Everybody wants it ended," he insisted.

Zelensky looked on politely, only betraying the slightest look of disbelief as Trump told him that Putin, who ordered the February 2022 invasion that has included major attacks on infrastructure, "wants to see Ukraine succeed."

"President Putin was very generous in his feeling toward Ukraine succeeding, including supplying energy, electricity and other things at very low prices," the Republican claimed.

After their talks, Zelensky and Trump spoke jointly by phone with key European leaders, who have been particularly alarmed about any decisions that would embolden Russia. Joint talks could be held next month in Washington.