Zelensky gives status update for Ukraine peace talks with US envoys: "We are truly working 24/7"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukraine 's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he had had "very good" talks with US President Donald Trump 's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, focused on ending the "brutal Russian war."

"We discussed certain substantive details of the ongoing work," he said in a post on social media.

"There are good ideas that can work toward a shared outcome and the lasting peace," he added.

Zelensky thanked the two envoys for their "constructive approach, the intensive work, and the kind words."

"We are truly working 24/7 to bring closer the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine and to ensure that all documents and steps are realistic, effective, and reliable," he added.

They had also agreed during the conversation that Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov would speak with the two envoys again on Thursday.

Zelensky's post came a day after having said that Ukraine had won some limited concessions in the latest version of a US-led draft plan to end the Russian invasion.

The 20-point plan, agreed on by US and Ukrainian negotiators, is being reviewed by Moscow. But the Kremlin has previously not shown a willingness to abandon its territorial demands for full Ukrainian withdrawal from the east.