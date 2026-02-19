Cat goes all out in hysterical attempt to keep his dad from leaving to go to work

As if it wasn't hard enough to get to work some days, this sassy orange cat is making it even harder for his owner to leave the house. His spirited attempts to persuade the man to stay went viral!

Cat owner Brandon obviously knew what would happen when he walked towards the front door in the morning, and therefore pulled out his cell phone camera.

It recorded how Brandon's orange cat Sebastian had already positioned himself in front of the door of the apartment.

"He won't let me go to work," the cat dad wrote on his clip, which ended up on TikTok.

The next sequences in the video showed what this meant: as soon as Brandon took the door handle in his hand, the kitty literally attacked and bit into his arm.

The next attempt to leave the apartment also failed due to the cat's determination to get his dad to stay at all costs. The animal used its sharp claws and pointed teeth to make its point.

Sebastian then tried out whether it was more effective to claw his human's leg while occasionally using his voice loudly.