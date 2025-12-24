Zelensky presents new 20-point Ukraine peace plan drafted with US negotiators

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the draft of a new 20-point plan to end Russia's war on his country. © Photo by HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / AFP

The 20-point plan, agreed on by US and Ukrainian negotiators after a weekend of talks in Miami, was being reviewed by Moscow, but the Kremlin is unlikely to abandon its territorial demands for full Ukrainian withdrawal from the east.

Zelensky conceded there are some points in the document that he does not like, but Kyiv has succeeded in removing the immediate requirement for Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region and recognition of land seized by Russia.

It also got rid of demands that Kyiv must legally renounce its bid for NATO membership.

Nevertheless, the Ukrainian leader conceded the proposal would pave the way for Kyiv to pull some troops back, including from the 20% of the Donetsk region that it controls, where demilitarized zones would be established.

Zelensky presented the plan during a two-hour briefing with journalists, reading from a highlighted and annotated version.

"In the Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, the line of troop deployment as of the date of this agreement is de facto recognized as the line of contact," Zelensky said of the latest version.

"A working group will convene to determine the redeployment of forces necessary to end the conflict, as well as to define the parameters of potential future special economic zones," he added.

"We are in a situation where the Russians want us to withdraw from the Donetsk region, while the Americans are trying to find a way," Zelensky said.

"They are looking for a demilitarized zone or a free economic zone, meaning a format that could satisfy both sides."