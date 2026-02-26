Canada announces millions in humanitarian aid for Cuba amid Trump's blockade
Ottawa, Canada - Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced on Wednesday that Ottawa will send nearly $6 million in funding for humanitarian aid meant to help feed and provide security for vulnerable Cubans.
The decision comes days after GAC denounced President Donald Trump's blockade of Cuba and announced Ottawa was "evaluating options to support Cuba's most vulnerable people."
In a statement on Wednesday, GAC announced it is accelerating $8 million CAD of funding "to be released immediately to scale up food and nutrition for vulnerable Cubans."
The money is being donated as part of an international assistance program to strengthen food security in Cuba administered by the World Food Programme and the United Nations Children's Fund.
"As the people of Cuba face significant hardship, Canada stands in solidarity and is providing targeted assistance to help address urgent needs," Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.
"Through trusted humanitarian partners, we are delivering timely support to vulnerable communities and reaffirming Canada's commitment to the well-being and dignity of the Cuban people."
Mexico and Canada support Cuba amid US embargo
Canada's decision to provide funding for humanitarian assistance comes just weeks after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's government sent navy ships carrying more than 800 tons of crucial aid to the island nation.
The international response follows the Trump administration's brutal embargo of Cuba, which has seen the country cut off from its supply of oil and tariff threats leveled at anyone who tries to break the blockade.
"Canada stands with the people of Cuba during this difficult time," said Canada's Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai.
"Our support will be delivered directly to the most vulnerable to help address urgent food and nutrition needs and provide some immediate relief."
Cover photo: AFP/Yamil Lage