Canada announces millions in humanitarian aid for Cuba amid Trump's blockade

Ottawa, Canada - Global Affairs Canada (GAC) announced on Wednesday that Ottawa will send nearly $6 million in funding for humanitarian aid meant to help feed and provide security for vulnerable Cubans.

The decision comes days after GAC denounced President Donald Trump's blockade of Cuba and announced Ottawa was "evaluating options to support Cuba's most vulnerable people."

In a statement on Wednesday, GAC announced it is accelerating $8 million CAD of funding "to be released immediately to scale up food and nutrition for vulnerable Cubans."

The money is being donated as part of an international assistance program to strengthen food security in Cuba administered by the World Food Programme and the United Nations Children's Fund.

"As the people of Cuba face significant hardship, Canada stands in solidarity and is providing targeted assistance to help address urgent needs," Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.

"Through trusted humanitarian partners, we are delivering timely support to vulnerable communities and reaffirming Canada's commitment to the well-being and dignity of the Cuban people."