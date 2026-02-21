Canada now advises Indigenous people to carry passports for US travel

Ottawa, Canada - Canada has updated its guidance for Indigenous people crossing the border into the US, recommending they now carry a passport while traveling, in a significant departure from historic practice.

The border between USA and Canada is pictured inside the tunnel that connects Detroit, Michigan, to Windsor, Ontario. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

For many Indigenous and First Nations people living in Canada, the US‑Canadian border amounts to an arbitrary line that divided the continuous territory of individual nations, such as the Ojibway and Mohawk.

In 1794, the newly established US and the British monarchy – which then directly governed Canada – signed an agreement known as the Jay Treaty, assuring free cross‑border travel to Indigenous people on both sides of the border.

The treaty remains in force, and previously Canada advised Indigenous people that, to enter the US, they only needed to carry a "secure status card," documentation also known by an earlier name: the "Secure Certificate of Indian Status."

But in guidance updated late Thursday, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) now says: "While you may have previously crossed the Canada‑US border with only a secure status card, ISC now strongly recommends also carrying a valid passport when travelling outside of Canada."

"Acceptance of all status cards is entirely at the discretion of US officials," the new guidance says.