Canada mulls sending humanitarian aid to Cuba amid brutal US blockade
Ottawa, Canada - Canadian government officials denounced the Trump administration's brutal blockade of Cuba and expressed deep concern about the potential for a major humanitarian crisis.
"Canada is monitoring the situation carefully and is concerned about the increasing risk of a humanitarian crisis on the island," Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod said in a statement to CBC.
"As the situation continues to evolve, Canada is evaluating options to support Cuba's most vulnerable people," MacLeod continued.
"Canada has a long-standing record of providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to Cuba in response to acute crises."
MacLeod also urged Canadians currently residing within Cuba to "consider leaving while options remain available" and before all commercial flights are canceled amid a major fuel shortage.
Flag carrier Canadian Airlines already canceled services to Cuba earlier in February and ran its final flight out of the island nation on Thursday, having helped bring 27,900 travelers back to Canada.
Mexico vows to aid Cuba
MacLeod's comments come mere weeks after Mexico sent more than 800 tons of life-saving humanitarian aid to Cuba, including supplies of milk, food, and personal hygiene items.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had previously warned that President Donald Trump's policy on Cuba would result in a major humanitarian crisis, as the US moved to entirely cut off the island nation from its supply of oil.
"Applying tariffs on countries that supply oil to Cuba could trigger a far-reaching humanitarian crisis, directly affecting hospitals, food, and other basic services for the Cuban people, a situation that must be avoided," Sheinbaum warned.
Despite the warning, the Trump administration continues to threaten 100% tariffs against any nation that supplies Cuba with much-needed oil, effectively cutting the country off from its maritime neighbors.
Cover photo: AFP/Yamil Lage