Canada mulls sending humanitarian aid to Cuba amid brutal US blockade

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian government officials denounced the Trump administration's brutal blockade of Cuba and expressed deep concern about the potential for a major humanitarian crisis.

Canada has denounced the Trump administration's blockade of Cuba and warned of a major humanitarian crisis. © AFP/Yamil Lage

"Canada is monitoring the situation carefully and is concerned about the increasing risk of a humanitarian crisis on the island," Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Charlotte MacLeod said in a statement to CBC.

"As the situation continues to evolve, Canada is evaluating options to support Cuba's most vulnerable people," MacLeod continued.

"Canada has a long-standing record of providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to Cuba in response to acute crises."

MacLeod also urged Canadians currently residing within Cuba to "consider leaving while options remain available" and before all commercial flights are canceled amid a major fuel shortage.

Flag carrier Canadian Airlines already canceled services to Cuba earlier in February and ran its final flight out of the island nation on Thursday, having helped bring 27,900 travelers back to Canada.