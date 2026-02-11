Canada mass shooting at school and residence leaves nine people dead and more injured

Tumbler Ridge, Canada - A shooter killed nine people and injured dozens more at a secondary school and residence in a remote part of western Canada on Tuesday, before the suspect took their own life.

A screengrab from a video shows the middle school and high school building where a mass shooting took place in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on February 10, 2026. © TRENT ERNST / AFP

The killings occurred in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, a picturesque mountain valley town in the foothills of the Rockies.

A total of 27 people were wounded, including two with serious injuries and 25 who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Canadian media have reported that the shooter was female, but the RCMP declined to provide any details on the suspect's identity in a press conference on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "devastated" by the "horrific acts of violence" and announced he was suspending plans to travel to the Munich Security Conference on Wednesday, where he had been set to hold talks with allies on transatlantic military readiness.

Police said an alert was issued about an active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday afternoon.

As police searched the school, they found six people shot dead. A seventh person with a gunshot wound died en route to hospital.

Separately, police found two more bodies at a residence in Tumbler Ridge.

The residence is "believed to be connected to the incident," police said.

At the school, "an individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury," police said.