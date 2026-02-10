Canada's Carney plays down fears of Trump blocking inauguration of major bridge project

Ottawa, Canada - Prime Minister Mark Carney said President Donald Trump's complaints about a new bridge connecting Canada and the US will be "resolved."

Trump insisted the US should own "at least half" of the still under-construction Gordie Howe International Bridge that links the Canadian province of Ontario with Michigan.

Work on the $4.7-billion bridge – named after the late Canadian-born Detroit Red Wings star Gordie Howe – started in 2018 and it is due to open this year.

"I spoke to the president this morning. Regarding the bridge, the situation is going to be resolved," Carney told reporters in Ottawa without giving details.

"I explained that Canada, of course, paid for the construction of the bridge; that the ownership is shared between the state of Michigan and the government of Canada."

Trump, who has repeatedly and provocatively hinted at Canada becoming the 51st US state, threatened to block the opening of the bridge in a social media post late Monday.

Among other complaints, Trump alleged Canada used "virtually" no US products to build it.

Carney said he told Trump "there’s Canadian steel, Canadian workers, but also US steel, US workers that were involved" in construction.