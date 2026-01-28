Carney says there's "nothing normal" about dealing with Trump's US in brutal remarks

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Canada's parliament on Tuesday that there's "nothing normal" about dealing with the US under President Donald Trump .

The statement came in response to criticism Carney had received from the leader of Bloc Quebecois – a political party dedicated to independence for the province of Quebec – who had questioned the prime minister's handling of the US relationship.

While Yves Francois Blanchet praised Carney's speech to the World Economic Forum last week, he said that "a speech, in itself, doesn't make money, it doesn't create jobs, and it doesn't protect jobs."

Blanchet noted there has been no progress toward easing Trump's tariff regime, which has been battering key parts of Canada's economy for months, and asked Carney if negotiations with the US remain "normal and cordial."

"The world has changed. Washington has changed," Carney replied in French, speaking to the House of Commons. "There's almost nothing normal in the United States now. That's the truth."

"We do still have ongoing discussions with the Americans," he continued. "I had a roughly thirty-minute conversation with the President of the United States last night, including trade talks with him."

Last week's speech at Davos saw Carney declare a rupture in the US-led international order and urged "middle powers" to forge new alliances.

The speech angered Trump, who told Carney to watch his words, as "Canada lives because of the United States."