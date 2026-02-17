Canada's Carney sends diplomatic heavyweight to deal with Trump's bizarre trade policy

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday announced that he will employ the help of a seasoned high-level diplomat to serve as Canada's new chief trade negotiator with the US.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (pictured) appointed Janice Charette to serve as the country's new chief trade negotiator to the US. © AFP/Dave Chan

Janice Charette has been appointed to serve as a senior adviser to Carney and Dominic LeBranc, the minister who oversees US-Canada trade. She previously served as Canada's top diplomat to the UK.

The appointment comes a day after Canada's new US ambassador, Mark Wiseman, assumed office. It also comes as Ottawa prepares to renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which expires in 2026.

"Ms. Charette brings four decades of experience across public policy and diplomacy," the Prime Minister's Office wrote in a statement.

She will also work alongside the prime minister to strengthen "the trade and investment relationship between Canada and the United States."

Over recent months, trade tensions have repeatedly flared between the Trump administration and Canada, as the former has repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs on the latter over minor grievances such as a political ad put out by the state government of Ontario.

In February, the US House of Representatives voted to reject Trump's sweeping tariffs against Canada in a largely symbolic move that came as a rare rebuke of the president's economic policy.