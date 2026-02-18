Canada launches massive new defense plan to vastly reduce reliance on US

Montreal, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday launched a multi-billion-dollar plan to boost Canada 's military and reduce its reliance on the US.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a massive new defense plan to reduce the country's reliance on the US. © AFP/Andrej Ivanov

Carney's announcement built on themes he has emphasized over his first year in Canada's top job, as he has repeatedly clashed with President Donald Trump as the US rips through traditional alliances.

The PM said Canada has not done enough to defend itself in an increasingly dangerous world and reiterated that relying on the US for protection is no longer a viable strategy.

"We've relied too heavily on our geography and others to protect us," Carney said. "This has created vulnerabilities that we can no longer afford and dependencies that we can no longer sustain."

Since entering office in March last year, Carney has become one of the most prominent global voices criticizing Trump's administration.

In January, he took to the stage at the World Economic Forum and declared that Trump had triggered a "rupture" in the rules-based global order.

On Tuesday, Carney also addressed Secretary of State Marco Rubio's speech last week to the Munich Security Conference, highlighting what the Canadian leader sees as the widening gap between US and Canadian values.

He cautioned that Rubio had spoken of Washington's desire to defend "Christian nationalism" and declared that "Canadian nationalism is civic nationalism."

According to Carney, Ottawa's job is to defend the rights of everyone in a diverse country, not to double down on what Rubio referred to as a culture defined by Christian faith.