Canada launches massive new defense plan to vastly reduce reliance on US
Montreal, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday launched a multi-billion-dollar plan to boost Canada's military and reduce its reliance on the US.
Carney's announcement built on themes he has emphasized over his first year in Canada's top job, as he has repeatedly clashed with President Donald Trump as the US rips through traditional alliances.
The PM said Canada has not done enough to defend itself in an increasingly dangerous world and reiterated that relying on the US for protection is no longer a viable strategy.
"We've relied too heavily on our geography and others to protect us," Carney said. "This has created vulnerabilities that we can no longer afford and dependencies that we can no longer sustain."
Since entering office in March last year, Carney has become one of the most prominent global voices criticizing Trump's administration.
In January, he took to the stage at the World Economic Forum and declared that Trump had triggered a "rupture" in the rules-based global order.
On Tuesday, Carney also addressed Secretary of State Marco Rubio's speech last week to the Munich Security Conference, highlighting what the Canadian leader sees as the widening gap between US and Canadian values.
He cautioned that Rubio had spoken of Washington's desire to defend "Christian nationalism" and declared that "Canadian nationalism is civic nationalism."
According to Carney, Ottawa's job is to defend the rights of everyone in a diverse country, not to double down on what Rubio referred to as a culture defined by Christian faith.
Carney vows that Canada will never be a "hostage" to the US
Carney has announced a new defense industrial strategy, which amounts to an investment of over $366 billion in "Canadian security, economic prosperity, and our sovereignty."
In addition to direct government defense spending of about $59 billion over the next five years, the plan includes $132 billion in defense procurement and $212 billion in defense and security infrastructure over the coming decade.
Ottawa is not entirely going it alone on defense, either, instead opting to shift away from the US by moving closer to key allies such as the European Union.
As such, Canada has become the only non-European member of the EU's Security Action for Europe program.
Carney on Tuesday also talked about hopes for new defense export opportunities in Asia, notably with South Korea.
The goal is to "be strong enough to be a partner of choice," the prime minister said, asserting that Canada should build "a domestic defense industrial base so we are never hostage to the decisions of others when it comes to our security."
"Canada's new government came to office with a clear mandate: to build a stronger, more resilient, more independent country," Carney said.
"With this strategy, we'll strengthen Canadian security, ensuring our men and women in uniform have everything they need to defend our country."
"In this century, the work of defending Canada is the work of building Canada," Carney continued. "Security and prosperity aren't competing priorities. They are mutually reinforcing foundations of the true north, strong and free."
Cover photo: AFP/Andrej Ivanov