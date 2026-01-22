Canada responds to Trump's claim that it "lives because of the United States"

Washington DC - Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman took to the airwaves on Wednesday to offer a response to President Donald Trump's claim that Canada "lives because of the United States."

Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman (r.) offered a calm response to President Donald Trump's provocative comments to the World Economic Forum. © imago/ZUMA Press

"I think that, in terms of the President's comments, it's clear that it's a benefit to Canada to have the United States as our one and only neighbor," Hillman told CNN's Jake Tapper.

"We're deeply integrated economies, and it's been a very mutually beneficial relationship – but make no mistake, it's a very good relationship for the United States as well," she said.

Hillman's comments come at a time when Trump has not only threatened Greenland with annexation but also suggested Canada could become the US' 51st state.

It also comes a day after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney declared an end to the "fiction" of an international rules-based order and slammed Trump for "using economic integration as weapons" and "tariffs as leverage."

Tapper asked about Trump's comments to the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, in which he said Carney "should be grateful."

"I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful," Trump said. "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

Hillman responded, "Canada lives because of the strength of Canadians, because of the ingenuity and hard work of Canadians, and right now that's what we're focused on."