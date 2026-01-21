Trump at Davos demands "immediate" Greenland talks and speaks on possibility of military action

Davos, Switzerland - President Donald Trump demanded immediate talks on acquiring Greenland in a hardline speech at Davos on Wednesday, but said that while the US possessed "unstoppable force," it would not use it to take the Arctic island from Denmark.

President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21, 2026. © REUTERS

Trump's quest to take control of Greenland, which he said was needed for national and international security, dominated his address to the World Economic Forum as he returned for the first time in six years.

"It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice," Trump told a packed audience of global political and business leaders in the Swiss ski resort who queued for more than an hour to listen.

"That's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States."

Denmark has "a choice," he said. "You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no and we will remember. A strong and secure America means a strong NATO."

But Trump appeared to rule out the threat of military action against fellow NATO member Denmark – which he branded "ungrateful" – that has threatened to tear the transatlantic alliance apart.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force where we would be, frankly, unstoppable, but I won't do that," Trump said, adding that it was probably the "biggest statement I made."

"I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

But Trump lambasted Europe on a number of fronts from Greenland to tariffs and the economy, saying it was "not heading in the right direction."