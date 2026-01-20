Trump trolls Canada, Venezuela and Greenland with shocking annexation threat

Washington DC - President Donald Trump trolled Venezuela, Canada, and Greenland with an edited map showing all three countries annexed as part of the US' sovereign territory.

President Donald Trump posted an edited map showing Venezuela, Canada, and Greenland all subsumed as US territory. © Collage: Screenshot/Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump & AFP/Mandel Ngan

The image, posted by Trump on Monday night via Truth Social, shows a conglomeration of world leaders sitting around the Resolute Desk.

Present in the Oval Office are UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The image seems to be a doctored version of a photograph taken in August 2025 during a meeting between senior European leaders and Trump administration officials.

During the meeting, European leaders attempted to put pressure on Trump to lend military support to Ukraine.

A map is present in the original picture, but it instead shows Ukraine, with the regions annexed by Russia highlighted.

In the edited image, however, Trump is seen talking to European leaders against the backdrop of a map of North America, which has been colored in by the US flag.

Covered by the flag is not only the continental US and Alaska, but also Venezuela, Canada, and Greenland.

The post comes as an ominous warning from Trump, whose administration abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in early January and has repeatedly threatened to annex Greenland.