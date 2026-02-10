Trump threatens to stop opening of new bridge between Canada and Michigan

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened Monday to stop the opening of a new bridge between the US and Canada , in a fresh salvo against the country he has suggested should become the 51st state.

President Donald Trump has threatened to block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge that links the Canadian province of Ontario with Michigan. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & REUTERS

Trump said the US should own "at least half" of the still under-construction Gordie Howe International Bridge that links the Canadian province of Ontario with Michigan.

Work on the $4.7-billion bridge – named after the late Canadian-born National Hockey League great Gordie Howe – started in 2018 and it is due to open later this year.

"I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY."

The 79-year-old Republican complained that Canada owned both sides of the bridge and used "virtually" no US products to build it.

According to a factsheet issued by the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the bridge was financed entirely by Canada and will be jointly owned by the governments of Canada and the State of Michigan.

"And now, on top of everything else, Prime Minister (Mark) Carney wants to make a deal with China – which will eat Canada alive. We'll just get the leftovers! I don't think so," Trump added.