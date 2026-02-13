Carney travels to Tumbler Ridge as Canada mourns victims of horrific mass shooting
Tumbler Ridge, Canada - A grief-stricken community in northern Canada will mourn with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday, who is headed to the remote town of Tumbler Ridge to honor victims of a mass shooting.
Carney is traveling to the Rocky Mountain mining town with the heads of all opposition parties, a show of national solidarity after one of the deadliest outbursts of violence in Canadian history.
In the days since Tuesday's killings at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, more information has emerged about both the victims and the shooter, an 18-year-old transgender woman named Jesse Van Rootselaar.
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer remained stationed outside Van Rootselaar's home on Friday.
The modest brown house on a quiet, unassuming street was cordoned-off with police tape. Two overturned bicycles rested against the snow in the front yard.
Van Rootselaar killed her 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother in the house before heading to the school, where she shot dead six more people – five students and a teacher – then killed herself.
The shooter's estranged father, Justin Van Rootselaar, has sent a statement to the public broadcaster CBC, offering condolences for a "senseless and unforgivable act of violence."
"As the biological father of the individual responsible, I carry a sorrow that is difficult to put into words," the statement said, according to the CBC.
The RCMP on Friday released a photo of the shooter – who was known to have mental health issues. She is shown wearing a hoodie with an expressionless face.
Loved ones honor the victims of Tumbler Ridge tragedy
Carney is expected to lead a vigil for the victims outside the town hall in Tumbler Ridge, which was built 45 years ago, 733 miles north of Vancouver.
The town was quiet early Friday, and residents have voiced weariness over the influx of media attention following the tragedy.
A sign ordering media to stay out was taped at the entrance of the community center on Friday.
But inside the center on Thursday, there were hints of life inching back towards normal, including an ice rink packed with children playing hockey or working on their skating.
In the evening, the mother of a victim, Sarah Lampert, addressed the media at the center, saying she wanted to speak for 12-year-old daughter, Ticaria, who had "a beautiful, strong voice that was silenced."
"She is forever my baby, because that's what she was. She was a baby," Lampert said, fighting back tears as she addressed a room full of cameras.
Also killed at school was 12-year-old Zoey Benoit.
"She was so resilient, vibrant, smart, caring, and the strongest little girl you could meet," a statement from her family said.
Peter Schofield's 13-year-old grandson Ezekiel was one of the six murdered students.
"Everything feels so surreal. The tears just keep flowing," he posted on Facebook.
Residents have repeatedly stressed the community's closeness in the days following the shootings, saying tight relationships in the town of 2,400 would help people get through the nightmare.
"This will not break us," pastor George Rowe said. "I think we're going to be OK."
Carney made an emotional address to parliament after the shootings, saying "these children and their teachers bore witness to unheard-of cruelty."
He described Tumbler Ridge as a town of miners, teachers, and construction workers who represent "the very best of Canada: resilient, compassionate, and strong."
The prime minister had been scheduled to attend the Munich Security Conference to discuss transatlantic defense with allies, but canceled his plans following the shooting.
