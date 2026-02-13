Carney travels to Tumbler Ridge as Canada mourns victims of horrific mass shooting

Tumbler Ridge, Canada - A grief-stricken community in northern Canada will mourn with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Friday, who is headed to the remote town of Tumbler Ridge to honor victims of a mass shooting.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is headed to the remote town of Tumbler Ridge to honor victims of Tuesday's horrific mass shooting. © Dave Chan / AFP

Carney is traveling to the Rocky Mountain mining town with the heads of all opposition parties, a show of national solidarity after one of the deadliest outbursts of violence in Canadian history.

In the days since Tuesday's killings at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, more information has emerged about both the victims and the shooter, an 18-year-old transgender woman named Jesse Van Rootselaar.

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer remained stationed outside Van Rootselaar's home on Friday.

The modest brown house on a quiet, unassuming street was cordoned-off with police tape. Two overturned bicycles rested against the snow in the front yard.

Van Rootselaar killed her 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother in the house before heading to the school, where she shot dead six more people – five students and a teacher – then killed herself.

The shooter's estranged father, Justin Van Rootselaar, has sent a statement to the public broadcaster CBC, offering condolences for a "senseless and unforgivable act of violence."

"As the biological father of the individual responsible, I carry a sorrow that is difficult to put into words," the statement said, according to the CBC.

The RCMP on Friday released a photo of the shooter – who was known to have mental health issues. She is shown wearing a hoodie with an expressionless face.