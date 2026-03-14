Canada's Carney slams Trump for U-turn on Russian oil sanctions amid Iran war

Bardufoss, Norway - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined European leaders gathered in Norway to slam President Donald Trump's administration for easing sanctions on Russian oil.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney joined with European leaders to reject President Donald Trump's decision to ease sanctions on Russian oil. © Collage: AFP/John Macdougall

Carney said that the US' unilateral decision to temporarily lift sanctions will weaken efforts to force Russia to the negotiating table over the war in Ukraine and is likely to cause more trouble down the line.

The comments came as he joined with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Norway to attend the 14-nation NATO "Cold Response" exercise.

All three leaders joined international voices, as well as key Democratic leadership in the US, in denouncing Trump's decision and warning of its potential geopolitical implications.

In response to Merz's comment that the US and Europe "should put more pressure on Russia," Carney said that he "entirely" agreed.

"Canada's position is to maintain sanctions on Russia... including on the shadow fleet, which is moving this oil," Carney said.

"There's been very tight cooperation between Russia and Iran, at great cost to the people of Ukraine and a great threat to peace and security in Europe."

"And this group, under the leadership of the two gentlemen to my right, and a broader coalition - coalition of the willing - has stood up to that."

Trump on Thursday temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian oil in an attempt to ease energy prices, which have spiked since his own war forced Iran to block the Strait of Hormuz.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the decision was "not very logical."