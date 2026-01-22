China declares "no intention" of competing for influence over countries alienated by Trump

Beijing, China - China declared that it has "no intention" of competing for influence over countries that have been alienated by the aggressive and unpredictable behavior of the Trump administration.

"China follows an independent foreign policy of peace," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday in response to a question about President Donald Trump's alienation of the West.

"We conduct friendly exchanges with other countries based on mutual respect and equality and stay committed to acting as a positive and stable force for good," Guo continued.

"We have no intention and will not compete for influence with any country," he said. "We uphold the international system with the UN at its core, the international order based on international law, and the basic norms governing international relations."



Guo's comments were a response to ongoing speculation that Trump's aggression toward Greenland, Canada, and other countries could push Europe and other US allies further into China's sphere of influence.

Trump's threats against Greenland have, in particular, seen a breakdown in the US' geopolitical relationships, especially after he threatened to impose tariffs on European nations if they oppose his annexation of the Danish-controlled territory.

Guo refused to comment on the relationship between the US and Europe but did say, "We also hope that European countries can work with China in the same direction."

In a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Trump doubled down on his threats against Greenland and declared that the US alone "can protect this giant mass of land."