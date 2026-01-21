Greenland releases "crisis" guidelines as Trump threat looms

Nuuk, Denmark - Greenland's government unveiled a new brochure on Wednesday offering advice to the population in the event of a "crisis" in the territory, which US President Donald Trump has repeatedly vowed to seize from ally Denmark.

Guidance includes stockpiling food and water, hunting weapons and ammunition.

The document is "an insurance policy", said Self-Sufficiency Minister Peter Borg at a press conference in Nuuk, the Greenlandic capital.

"We don't expect to have to use it," Borg said.

Trump on Thursday demanded "immediate" talks on his bid to control Greenland but said he would not use military force to take the Arctic island.

Work on the brochure, titled "Prepared for Crises – Be Self‑Sufficient for Five Days", began last year "against a backdrop of power outages of varying duration", according to the Greenland government.

The guidance recommends storing five days' worth of food, three liters of water per person per day, toilet paper, a battery‑powered radio, plus weapons, ammunition, and fishing equipment.

Greenland's 57,000-strong population – nearly 90% indigenous Inuit people – has long traditions of hunting and fishing as the primary means of subsistence.

On Tuesday, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens‑Frederik Nielsen said a military operation against Greenland was "unlikely", but that the Danish autonomous territory must nevertheless be ready.