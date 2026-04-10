China slams US for putting pressure on North Korea as it vows to deepen ties with Pyongyang

Pyongyang, North Korea - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday slammed the Trump administration for exerting pressure on North Korea and vowed to deepen Beijing's ties to Pyongyang.

China slammed the Trump administration for putting pressure on the North Korean government and vowed to deepen its relationship with Pyongyang. © Collage: AFP/KCNA via KNS

Wang Yi told a banquet at the Kumsusan State Guesthouse in Pyongyang on Thursday that North Korea had made "new achievements in socialist construction."

He declared that the country's successes had come despite "intensifying schemes of isolation and strangulation" from the US and other Western powers, North Korea's state news agency reported.

The two-day official visit by Wang, his first since 2019, comes shortly after the two East Asian countries resumed transport links that had been halted since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beijing is North Korea's top trading partner and a vital source of diplomatic, economic, and political support for the nation.

It is also a key ally in Pyongyang's attempts to push back against the US, which has for decades led efforts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear program.