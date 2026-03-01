China "strongly condemns" Khamenei killing in US-Israeli strikes

Beijing, China - China said Sunday it "strongly condemns" the US and Israel's killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling again for a halt to military actions.

China has issued a statement "strongly" condemning the US and Israel's killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. © Collage: ADEK BERRY / AFP & OZAN KOSE / AFP

The killing was "a serious violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, a trampling on the aims and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations", Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this," it added, calling for an "immediate halting of military operations".

The condemnation came just after Chinese state media reported a phone call between Beijing's top diplomat Wang Yi and Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

During the conversation, which state news agency Xinhua said was initiated by Lavrov, Wang said the "blatant killing of a sovereign leader and the incitement of regime change" by the US and Israel was "unacceptable".

China is "highly concerned" that the "situation in the Middle East could be pushed into a dangerous abyss", Wang told Lavrov, according to Xinhua.

"The international community must send a definite and clear message opposing the world's regression to the law of the jungle," Wang said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the killing "a cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law".

At least one Chinese citizen has been "injured" in the strikes and "some temporary travelers are stranded", Beijing's foreign ministry said late Sunday.