China responds to nuclear test allegations from the US: "Entirely groundless"

Geneva, Switzerland - China firmly rejected allegations from the Trump administration that Beijing has been conducting nuclear explosive tests and has undertaken an "unprecedented" expansion of its nuclear arsenal.

China denied US accusations that it has been conducting nuclear explosive tests and bolstering its arsenal. © IMAGO/Depositphotos

"US accusations that China is conducting nuclear explosive tests are entirely groundless and are merely an excuse fabricated to justify its own potential resumption of nuclear testing," said Shen Jian, China's ambassador for disarmament affairs, according to China's military newsletter.

"China urges the US to reaffirm the commitment of the five nuclear-weapon states to a moratorium on nuclear testing and to uphold the global consensus on banning nuclear tests," Shen reportedly said during a high-level meeting on nuclear disarmament in Geneva.

Shen reiterated Beijing's support for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, a 1996 agreement that effectively bans states from testing nuclear explosives.

He did double down on accusations that President Donald Trump is seeking an excuse to resume the US' testing and development of its nuclear arsenal.

The comments came a day after the Trump administration on Monday accused China of massively boosting its arsenal and conducting nuclear tests. Washington called for Beijing to join the successor to the New START treaty, which expired on February 5, 2026.

"China has deliberately and without constraint massively expanded its nuclear arsenal without transparency," US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and Nonproliferation Christopher Yeaw said on Monday.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also responded to the US' accusations. Its spokesperson said on Tuesday that Beijing is ready to discuss the issue with Washington.

"Sitting on an enormous nuclear arsenal, the US should fulfill its special and primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament," insisted spokesperson Mao Ning.