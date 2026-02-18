China's top diplomat slams Trump administration, angers Taiwan and Japan in historic remarks

Munich, Germany - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that while Beijing wants to see greater cooperation with the US, it's ultimately up to the Trump administration.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (r.) met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the 2026 Munich Security Conference. © AFP/Alex Brandon/Pool

Wang called out the Trump administration during comments on Saturday, declaring that the last year "was marked by growing transformations and turbulence, and the law of the jungle and unilateralism went rampant."

He said that "humanity has come to a new crossroads for the cause of peace and development" and used his keynote speech at the 2026 Munich Security Conference to call for better communication and more collaboration.

In particular, he stressed China's dedication to the United Nations system. Though he said it needs to be "revitalized," he called the UN "the most universal and authoritative intergovernmental organization in the world."

"Without the UN, the world would revert to the law of the jungle, where the strong prey on the weak, and many small and medium-sized countries would lose the multilateral foundation critical to their survival and development," Wang said.

It was at this point that Wang took aim at the Trump administration, which he referred to as a "certain country seeking to magnify differences and disagreements, put itself above everyone else, stoke bloc confrontation, and even revive the Cold War mentality."

He blamed the US' behavior for eroding trust in geopolitical relationships, worsening global cooperation, and impeding the authority of international institutions like the UN.

Wang's comments came a day after he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of MSC 2026, where they discussed the US-China relationship and agreed to strengthen cooperation and communication.

Department of State spokesperson Tommy Pigott called the meeting "positive and constructive" and said that Rubio had "emphasized the importance of results-oriented communication and cooperation on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues."