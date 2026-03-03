Fire erupts near US consulate in Dubai after drone attack

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - A drone attack caused a fire near the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday, a government statement said, after the US embassy in Riyadh was hit by an Iranian strike.

A drone attack caused a fire near the US consulate in Dubai on Tuesday. © FADEL SENNA / AFP

Nearby residents told AFP they heard a loud bang, and one person said she then saw a fire at the consulate.

Dubai and other Gulf cities have been under bombardment since Saturday.

"Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained," the Dubai Media Office posted on X.

Streets around the area were cordoned off, while police in plain clothes shooed away onlookers trying to see the consulate.

Earlier, loud jet sounds could be heard over Dubai, the Middle East commercial hub.

The attack came after two drones sparked a small fire at the US embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh in the early hours of Tuesday, the Saudi defense ministry said.