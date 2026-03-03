Mahmoud Khalil appeals immigration judge's deportation order: "I'll keep fighting"

New York, New York - Palestinian rights activist Mahmoud Khalil is appealing an immigration judge's decision that opened the door for the Trump administration to re-detain and deport him.

Mahmoud Khalil marches with supporters in New York City after he was released from ICE detention on June 22, 2025. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last September, an immigration judge in Louisiana gave the Trump administration the green light to deport Khalil, claiming he had "willfully misrepresented material fact(s)" on his US green card application.

Khalil has disputed the government's allegations. His lawyers say the green card application charge was only added after a federal court determined US foreign policy interests to be the original reason for his detention.

In a Monday filing to the Board of Immigration Appeals, Khalil's legal team called for a reversal of the immigration judge's decision and the termination of the proceedings.

"The Trump administration will stop at nothing to try to silence Mahmoud and retaliate against him for his strong advocacy on behalf of Palestinians and against the horrors inflicted upon them in Gaza. The misrepresentation charge regarding his green card application is completely baseless, and no truly independent judge could possibly have sustained it," Khalil's immigration lawyer, Marc Van Der Hout, said in a statement.

"From day one, the Trump administration’s hand-picked Louisiana immigration judge denied out of hand every motion Mahmoud brought without even the pretense of providing him with his constitutional right to a fair hearing."