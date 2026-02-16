India scrambles to defend Trump trade deal amid mounting opposition

New Delhi, India - India is scrambling to defend a new trade deal with the US that critics have branded as a surrender to Washington, as countries navigate the fallout from President Donald Trump 's sweeping tariffs.

US President Donald Trump (r.) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House on February 13, 2025. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The deal announced this month has rattled India's powerful farmers' unions, who argue that cheap US imports would throttle local producers in a country where agriculture employs more than 700 million people.

Details of the deal remain sparse, limited to a joint statement and a White House factsheet, but New Delhi says an interim pact should be finalized by the end of March.

Analysts warn that other elements of the agreement could also prove volatile.

"In the Trumpian era, there is nothing called certainty," trade expert Abhijit Das told AFP.

Even if the deal is signed in a few weeks, it would only hold until Trump "decides to impose more tariffs for any perceived inconsistency," he said.

The most contentious pledge is India's stated intention to buy $500 billion worth of US goods over five years. India's annual imports from the US last fiscal year were around $45 billion.

Doubling annual purchases to $100 billion "is unrealistic," said Ajay Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative, a New Delhi-based think tank.