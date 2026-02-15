Iran says it is ready for nuclear stockpile compromise if US lifts sanctions
Tehran, Iran - Iran is ready to compromise on its stockpile of highly enriched uranium in exchange for US sanctions being lifted, its deputy foreign minister said in a BBC interview published Sunday.
Majid Takht-Ravanchi's remarks followed a resumption of nuclear talks between Iran and the US in Oman on February 6.
Switzerland on Saturday announced that a new round of talks would take place in Geneva next week, but without specifying which day.
Iran has not yet officially confirmed the new round of talks, but Takht-Ravanchi, who was in Iran's Oman delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said they would be on Tuesday, the BBC reported.
Western countries, led by the US as well as by Israel, Iran's arch-enemy and considered by experts to be the only nuclear power in the Middle East, accuse the Islamic republic of seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.
Tehran denies having such military ambitions, but insists on its right to this technology for civilian purposes.
Iran is ready to compromise to reach an agreement with the US, including diluting its highly enriched uranium, but Washington must lift its sanctions, which are crippling Iran's economy, Takht-Ravanchi said, according to the BBC.
"If we see the sincerity on their [American] part, I am sure we will be on a road to have an agreement," he said, speaking in English.
The BBC also questioned him about the possibility of Tehran agreeing to ship its stockpile of more than 400 kilos of highly enriched uranium out of the country. He did not rule out a compromise, and the official noted that "it is too early to say" what will happen at the talks.
Several countries, including Russia, have offered to take responsibility for the stockpile, an offer Iran has so far refused.
