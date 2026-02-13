Joke of the Night for February 13, 2026: A love-filled funny for Valentine's Eve

Today's free Joke of the Night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate the eve of Valentine's Day. Here's a love-filled silly to share to fill you with funny fuzzies.

Joke of the Day

What did the man say to his Valentine i the grocery store?

"Aisle B… there for you."

Joke of the Night for February 13, 2026: A love-filled funny for Valentine's Eve.
Joke of the Night for February 13, 2026: A love-filled funny for Valentine's Eve.  © Unsplash/Fiona Murray-deGraaff

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for February 13, 2026: A silly for Galentine's Day Joke of the Day for February 13, 2026: A silly for Galentine's Day
Joke of the Night for February 12, 2026: A skating silly for the Olympics Joke of the Night for February 12, 2026: A skating silly for the Olympics
Joke of the Day for February 12, 2026: To get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 12, 2026: To get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 11, 2026: A sports silly Joke of the Night for February 11, 2026: A sports silly
Joke of the Day for February 11, 2026: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for February 11, 2026: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for February 10, 2026: A funny to celebrate the Olympics Joke of the Night for February 10, 2026: A funny to celebrate the Olympics
Joke of the Day for February 10, 2026: A side-splitting funny Joke of the Day for February 10, 2026: A side-splitting funny
Joke of the Night for February 9, 2026: A nighttime funny to make you smile Joke of the Night for February 9, 2026: A nighttime funny to make you smile

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Fiona Murray-deGraaff

More on Joke of the Day: