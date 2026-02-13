Joke of the Night for February 13, 2026: A love-filled funny for Valentine's Eve
Today's Joke of the Night has arrived to celebrate the eve of Valentine's Day. Here's a love-filled silly to share to fill you with funny fuzzies.
Joke of the Day
What did the man say to his Valentine i the grocery store?
"Aisle B… there for you."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Fiona Murray-deGraaff