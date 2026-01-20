Mexico hands over dozens more suspected cartel members to the US
Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico said Tuesday it has handed 37 suspected members of organized crime gangs over to the US, whose President Donald Trump has threatened ground attacks against drug cartels there.
It was the third such handover in about a year, bringing the total to 92, the government said. It did not state the suspected criminals' nationalities.
The announcement came just over a week after President Claudia Sheinbaum discussed security with Trump and told him a US troop deployment in Mexico was "not on the table."
Trump had said land attacks against cartels would follow recent US maritime operations in the Pacific and Caribbean, without specifying where or when.
Sheinbaum has stepped up the extradition of cartel leaders and reinforced border cooperation, but has repeatedly voiced opposition to any military intervention.
She has pointed to a 50% decrease in fentanyl seizures at the US southern border, a 40% drop in homicides in Mexico, and the seizure of hundreds of tons of drugs as proof of the success of her policies.
Since seizing Venezuela's president from Caracas, Trump has also made threats against other leftist governments in the region, including Cuba, Colombia, and Mexico.
Mexico's public security secretary Omar Garcia Harfuch said on X Tuesday the group most recently expelled would not risk the death penalty in the US under an agreement with Washington.
Mexico continues to transfer alleged drug traffickers to the US
The alleged criminals were flown to Washington, New York, Pennsylvania, San Antonio and San Diego aboard seven military aircraft, he added.
Among those handed over was Pedro Inzunza Noriega, wanted by the US on drug trafficking charges.
In February 2025, Mexico handed over another group of 29 alleged drug traffickers, including Rafael Caro Quintero, suspected in the murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
Cover photo: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP