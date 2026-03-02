US charges Mexican cartel leaders and offers massive reward for new information

Washington DC - The US charged a Mexican cartel leader with narcoterrorism offenses and offered a $10 million reward for information leading to their arrest or conviction.

The Department of Justice brought forward an indictment on Thursday against René "La Rana" Arzate-García, the alleged Tijuana plaza boss of the Sinaloa Cartel, charging him with narcoterrorism and material support of terrorism.

Arzate-García has also been charged with material support of terrorism "in connection with trafficking massive amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana into the United States."

"He and his brother, Alfonso, are among the DEA's wanted fugitives for these alleged crimes against the United States," US Drug Enforcement Administration head Terrance Cole said in a statement.

"This superseding indictment underscores Arzate-García's role, not only as a cartel operative but as a narco-terrorist who preys on vulnerabilities to flood communities with poison, violence, and fear."

Along with the indictment, the State Department offered a reward of up to $5 million each for any information that leads to the arrest or conviction of La Rana or his brother, Alfonso Arzate García. The offer is capped at $10 million.

"Foreign terrorist organizations like the Sinaloa Cartel have spent decades poisoning our children and committing acts of unimaginable violence against innocent civilians," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on X. "No longer under President Trump."

The indictment comes less than a week after Mexican authorities shot and killed a major cartel leader, triggering a wave of violence across the country.